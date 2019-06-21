This school in Assam accepts plastic waste as fee from students

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 20 (ANI): A school in the pristine woods of Pamohi accepts polythene bags and plastic wastes as the only form of fee. The school makes students pledge that they will not burn plastic. Instead, they will hand over any plastic waste to the school.

The Akshar School has the kind of fee structure where children deposit at least 10 to 20 plastic items per week, with a pledge to not burn plastic, said Parmita Sarma, who co-founded the school with Mazin Mukhtar in June 2016.

"The school gives formal education to more than 100 children belonging to an economically backward category," Sarma told ANI.

The school has designed the curriculum fundamentally for poverty-stricken children.

Not only do they teach children lessons in science, geography, and mathematics, but also provide vocational skill training so that they can become skilled professionals by the end of the course, said Mukhtar. (ANI)

