This shop in Ahmedabad sells Rakhis with social messages

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): In a bid to spread the message of communal harmony, this shop in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is selling Rakhis with a social message.

Iqbal, who owns the shop, told ANI: "This year Rakhsha Bandhan is very special because it's been after 15 years that we are celebrating both Independence Day and Rakhi on the same day. This year, we are spreading the message of communal harmony."

"Girl children should be educated and then only we can bring a huge change in society. We have been promoting such messages through our rakhis in the past," he added.

Opining that our nation would be a better place if everyone pledges to ensure safety of fellow citizens, Iqbal said: "When a sister ties rakhi on her brother's wrist, it is believed that he would safeguard her no matter what. As a united nation, we all should work for our nation's progress. Along with respecting one's religion, we should also understand the diversity our country has."

Sunita Patel, a customer said, "It is good that 15 August and Rakhi comes on the same date. There are so many things that one can learn from the Rakhi festival. Instead of spreading hatred among the people, I would appeal to the public to spread compassion and brotherhood."

India will celebrate Rakhi, one of the major Hindu festivals, on August 15 this year. (ANI)