This tweet was appreciated by many: ADG UP Police on their reply to Elon Musk's tweet

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police has a history of reacting to the latest trends and raising awareness through social media posts and their recent tweet which was a reply to Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been widely appreciated by the public.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General, Law and Order, UP Police, has shared that their reply to Elon Musk's earlier tweet asking whether his tweets count as work has been widely appreciated by the public.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has always been in the news and recently he asked on Twitter, "Wait, If I Tweet, does that count as work?"



The tweet garnered UP Police's attention and they gave a witty reply in Musk's own style, "Wait, if @uppolice solves your problems over a Tweet, does that count as work?" the police department wrote.



After posing the question, the UP Police, in a separate tweet, wrote, "Yes, it does!" while tagging Elon Musk.



The post gained a lot of attention on the platform and instantly went viral with several impressions and retweets.

Speaking about this to ANI, ADG Prashant Kumar said, "Elon Musk had tweeted that if I tweet then does it count as work? We replied to this in his own style that the Uttar Pradesh police solves problems that are shared via tweet and asked our social media followers does this count as work."

"This tweet was appreciated by many and we got around 7 Lakh impressions from the netizens, 1600 retweets and more than 13 thousand people liked it. Previously also we have used Bollywood dialogues, catchy ad slogans or tweets of such big personalities for our tweets and here also we did the same," he continued.



Revealing how the UP police manage to track or monitor the complaints shared via Twitter, the ADG added, "We have around 500 staff members who regularly monitor social media to help out the public. Whatever complaint comes to us through Twitter or social media, we react to it. This helps in solving problems of the public." (ANI)

