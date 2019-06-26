Villagers taking water in turns from the tractor trolley (Photo/ANI)
Villagers taking water in turns from the tractor trolley (Photo/ANI)

This village in UP's Sidharthnagar district is facing acute water shortage

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 14:19 IST

Sidharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Raksail village in Sidharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, is facing such acute water shortage that their only source of water is the amount of water they manage to load on a tractor trolley from a neighbouring village.
Bordering Nepal in Birdpur Block development area, the village has sixty water taps installed which have run dry due to depleting groundwater level. Moreover, water from even handpumps has stopped coming.
Earlier, the villagers were supplied water through tankers under Kapilvastu Jal Shodh Yojana but it has been years since the villagers last saw the tankers as the Yojana was discontinued.
The villagers are complaining that no one is lending an ear to their problems. They say that they have not received any reply to their letters addressed to their local leaders and also the District Magistrate.
Ramesh, a disgruntled resident from the village said "The water crisis in the village is much worse than Rajasthan. We talked to our local MLA and all he told us was to wait for the rain, the groundwater level will rise and your problem will be solved."
Pawan Kumar Yadav, Executive Engineer, UP Jal Nigam, Sidharthnagar, said that it was only on June 19 that Raksail village's water shortage came to their notice. He also revealed that a junior engineer was sent to the village but the villagers maintain that no one came to visit them.
The population of the village is over 500. The water at a time, taken from the neighbouring village amounts to a meagre 700 litres, a 500 litres water tank and another 200 litres container. The villagers say that this water is used for all their purposes- from drinking to washing clothes to bathing.
Blaming the closure of Kapilvastu Yojana, Yadav added that, "Villages like Raksail were supplied water through Kapilvastu Yojna but its cycle was over."
Yadav, however, said that he has received a request from District Magistrate's office to send them an estimation report so that Kapilvastu Yojana can be re-organised and address the water crisis.
A fact worth noting, however, is that the district has a history of being affected by floods every year, due to incessant rain, causing the increased water level in the river. Despite this, the region is facing a severe water crisis. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:17 IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad having blurred vision: Modi hits back at Cong...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad over his comments mocking the BJP's 'New India' idea and asked whether he wanted the "old India" of scams and one which had supported "breaking up" Ind

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:14 IST

Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday downplayed reports of Hurriyat leaders being ready for talks with Central government, saying it is all a 'conjecture'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:07 IST

Rajasthan Police uncovers huge Bitcoin scam, 4 arrested

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Jun 26 (ANI): The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has unearthed a huge bitcoin scam in the state, with links possibly spread out to other states and even countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:04 IST

Rajiv Gandhi had accepted NRC in Assam accord: Modi on Congress stand

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress for not taking credit for National Register of Citizens (NRC) which the government of late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's had accepted.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:00 IST

Lucknow youth thrashes father to death, absconding

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A startling incident has come to the fore in Lucknow, wherein a youth allegedly thrashed his 65-year-old father to death with a stick over a family feud.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:42 IST

PM slams Congress for opposing 'One Nation, One Election' concept

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Congress for outright rejection of the 'One Nation, One Election idea and accused it of practising "negativity" in opposing every new idea.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:40 IST

Prisoner killed in scuffle at Jamshedpur jail

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): A prisoner was killed while another was injured in a scuffle that broke out inside Ghaghidih Central Jail here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:40 IST

Arvind Pandey's son dies in car accident

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died after his car collided with a truck on National Highway 24 near Faridpur at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:38 IST

AES deaths a shame on nation: PM

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Speaking for the first time on the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome deaths in Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called it "unfortunate and a matter of shame for the nation".

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:34 IST

Bengaluru: Mandya farmers' protest over water crisis enters 6th day

Bengaluru/Mandaya (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): The farmers protest in Mandya entered the sixth day on Wednesday. The farmers have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:31 IST

Muzaffarpur: CJM court in Muzaffarpur orders inquiry regarding...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Suryakant Tiwari in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday ordered an inquiry after a plea alleged counterfeit medicines were supplied to government hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:27 IST

Congress has not been able to digest BJP's win in LS polls:...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha, saying that it could not digest the victory of his party and its own loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More
iocl