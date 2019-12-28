This year has seen least deaths in last 6 years: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that 'this year has seen the least number of deaths in the last six years.'

Speaking to media, Gehlot said: "Least number of deaths have taken place this year as compared to the figures of the last six years. While the death of every child is very unfortunate, there have been 1300-1500 deaths every year. However, there have been 900 deaths this year."

Gehlot further said that a few deaths occur daily at every hospital of the state and the country, which was nothing new.

"I have inspected the hospital, and the action is being taken. Steps are being taken to resolve the problem," he said.

Gehlot also said that the government has initiated the task of upgrading the wards and operation theatres of hospitals for the first time after a long time.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed District Collector, Kota, and Secretary, Health Education Department, to conduct a high-level inquiry and apprise the commission of its report at the earliest.

As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota raising alarm for authorities and the State government. According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place in December so far. (ANI)

