Thissur: Elephant owners adversely affected by lockdown

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): The national lockdown has disrupted life and business activities around the country, elephant owners in Kerala too are facing tough times.

They point out that maintaining an elephant costs more than Rs one lakh a month, and with all temple festivals cancelled they may face problems.

"Now, we don't know what will be the impact. If all festivals are cancelled for long, it will be difficult for us to provide the salary for mahouts and meet their daily expense for maintaining the elephants," said an elephant owner.

"This is the festival season and we depend on it for our survival. But with all festivals cancelled we are worried. We are afraid that it may prompt salary cuts," said Chamy, an elephant mahout from Thrissur.

But the Kerala Elephants Owners Federation said that the fear is unwarranted.

"We have made arrangements so that all mahouts get their salary including one month advance pay considering the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown," said Mahesh, elephant owner and member of Kerala Elephants Owners Federation.

He said the real problem is in feeding the elephants as the palm leaves that they eat comes from Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

"There are more than 170 elephants just in Thrissur district alone. After the lockdown there was difficulty in getting the palm leaves but with the intervention of the government it has started arriving now," he added.

However, away from the scorching heat and lack of activity, the elephants are having a quiet time for now. (ANI)

