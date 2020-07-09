Thoothukudi case: Madras HC orders CB-CID DSP to file status report on action taken in 'sealed cover'

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Madurai bench of Madras High Court has ordered Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) DSP to file a detailed status report in a "sealed cover" on action taken so far in the Thoothukudi custodial death case.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on Tuesday the probe into the deaths of P Jeyraraj and his son J Benicks who died allegedly after being tortured in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The Centre had issued a notification accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's request to transfer the probe to the CBI. The case was initially registered at the Police Station Kovilpatti East in Tuticorin district.

On July 4, five police personnel accused in case were transferred from Tuticorin jail to Madurai Central Jail.

Last week, the Thoothukudi District court ordered a 15 days remand for three police officials-Inspector Sridhar, Sub-inspector Balakrishnan and Constable Murugan in Perurani Jail in connection with the alleged custodial deaths.

Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had relieved the Revenue Officers who were deputed to Sattankulam police station by the Thoothukudi Collector, as per the court's order in connection with the case.

This came after the court was informed by the State government that the CB-CID had collected the clue materials from the police station. (ANI)

