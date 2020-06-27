Thoothukudi SP submits status report on alleged custodial death of father-son

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Superintendent of Police (SP), Thoothukudi submitted a status report at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on June 26 in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of a father-son duo.

The SP, who appeared through video conferencing, also said that the post mortem procedure had been completed but the report could not be submitted due to the curfew being in place.

P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks, who were picked up by police and put in Kovilpatti sub-jail on June 21, as they had kept their shop selling mobile phone accessories, in the Sathankulam main bazaar area, open during the coronavirus induced lockdown. A case was filed against them for not following the curfew timing in the lockdown.

Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning.

According to reports, two Senior Inspectors have been suspended while departmental action is also being taken against two chief guards of the jail.

The Madurai Bench had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and had asked the police department to file a status report in the matter.

The judges ordered the Kovilpatti judicial magistrate to go to the jail where the incident had taken place and photograph the administrative, medical records and collect all the CCTV records related to the case.

The case was further postponed to June 30 for hearing.

The death of the duo had sparked protests across parts of Tamil Nadu with many taking to the streets to demand justice and even on social media platforms. (ANI)

