Those against Sanatan Dharma will be boycotted: Self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has hit headlines after a Maharashtra-based organisation challenged him to display his miraculous power at an event in Nagpur.

Responding to the challenge, Shastri told ANI in Raipur, "Such people will keep coming. We do not have a closed room. They (people who have challenged him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write, will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God."



On the chit which he writes what the future holds for his devotees, Shastri said, "I have acquired the skill by the grace of God, our Gurus and the power of the mantras of Sanatan Dharma. Everyone should experience it. This is the proclamation of Satya Sanatan Dharma."

On whether action should be taken against people tarnishing his image and questioning his powers, he said, "They have tarnished my image. The people of Bageshwar Dham will give them a fitting reply. Anyone speaking against Sanatan Dharma will be boycotted."

On alleged religious conversions, Shastri said, "We are making Hindus to return to the religion they acquired at birth. Some people are creating a nuisance. They have to be taught a lesson. As long as I am alive, I will make all Sanatani Hindus return to their original faith." (ANI)

