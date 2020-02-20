Those attempting to create divisions in India will themselves get divided: Subramanian Swamy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said people who coming from outside and hoping to create divisions in the country will themselves get divided.

"Hamare desh me jo bahar se log yaha aa kar hamare desh ke tukda tukda karne ke liye asha karte hai unka hi tukda tukda ho jaega (People who come from outside and hoping to divide our country will themselves get divided)," Swamy said at an event here.

Talking about Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Swamy said, "Today, by remembering such warriors, there is need to tell the correct history to the people. In Andhra also there were many such kings, who are not mentioned in the history books."

Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha kingdom in the later 17th century, was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. (ANI)