Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Those casting doubt on 5 trillion dollars economy target are professional pessimists: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:38 IST

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that those who are casting doubt over the target of making India a five trillion dollars economy were professional pessimists and asserted that the goal was achievable.
"We are very confident about achieving the goal of 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years but there are some who are casting doubts over the competence of Indians. They ask what the need of it is and why it is being done. We can call such people professional pessimists," he said.
Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing BJP workers after launching the party's membership campaign at an event here, talked at length about the first Budget of his second tenure that was presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
He also released a toll-free mobile number 8980808080 for the membership drive and launched a tree plantation drive. The launch of the BJP's membership drive coincides with the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
Modi said that these "professional pessimists" keep grumbling about things but do not do anything to change them. "They have mastery in turning solutions into a problem. The country needs to be vigilant of these pessimists," he said.
The Prime Minister, however, said that he welcomed positive criticism of his ideas, schemes, and plans to execute them. "The opinion of critics and analysts are important for us. But saying that something cannot be done or achieved is not good," he said.
He said that the new opportunities for development and dreams of New India are deeply linked to 5-trillion dollar economy. "It is about doubling the Indian economy in the next five years. The target looks difficult but can be achieved with a firm determination," he said.
"What does 5 trillion dollars economy mean? You all must know and tell people about it because there are some people who doubt on our will. They say we cannot achieve this target," added Modi.
Talking about the role of farmers and traders in realising the dream grand target, Prime Minister Modi said: "The Union Budget includes measures which will facilitate agriculture exports as well greater social security for small traders and firms through pensions and other benefits."
The Prime Minister also read out a poem to enthuse BJP workers to work hard and spread awareness about the government's ambitious plan. He cited the example of "bigger the cake, bigger the share" to highlight the benefits of a bigger economy to uplift the lives of the citizens.
"If a family's income is high, its members' income will also be high. If we look at the history of developed nations, they did not have a high per capita income earlier. But these countries witnessed a period when their per capita income jumped, leapfrogging them into the club of developed nations. India can also do it, especially when it is the youngest nation of the world," he said.
The Prime Minister said that his government has made provisions in the budget to make farming profitable and turn farmers into exporters.
"We have taken many decisions to ensure additional income for farmers. We look at farmers as potential exporters. The Budget has focused on making an environment to export farm products. We are trying to develop a cluster so that all government departments can make export easier," he said.
Modi also emphasised the role of blue economy, a reference to resources available in the sea, and said the government has taken several initiatives in food processing and water security for the sustainable economic progress of the country.
Highlighting his government's scheme to provide housing for every citizen, Prime Minister Modi said that Rs 100 lakh crore would be invested in infrastructure development. "Our government is focusing on the export of defence and electronic equipment," he added.
Backing the move to encourage adoption of electric vehicles as a clear mobility medium, he claimed that India can save over Rs 5 lakh crore by reducing petroleum imports bill per year.
"The establishment of an electronic fundraising platform has been announced in the Budget on the lines of the Stock Exchange. NGOs can list themselves on it and raise fund as per their needs," he said.
Prime Minister Modi urged BJP workers to reach out to every section of the society and enroll them as the party members.
BJP Working President J P Nadda, who also spoke on the occasion, gave credit to grassroots party workers, PM Modi's leadership and party president Amit Shah's strategy to defy anti-incumbency factor and retained power with a bigger mandate in the General Elections. Nadda also urged BJP workers to work religiously to strengthen the party at the booth level. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make it the "world's best."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome by a huge gathering of people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Leadership issue comes up at meeting of Congress leaders, no...

New Delhi, July 7(ANI): The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders here held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Union Budget 2019-20 is an eyewash: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "an eyewash."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

Mehboobnagar (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl