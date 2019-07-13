Those named in FIR weren't there at spot: Police on Madrasa students thrashing case

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it did not find any proof in the allegation made by three Madrasa students in Unnao about being assaulted for refusing to chant ' Jai Shri Ram' slogan and claimed that those who were named in the First Information Report (FIR) were not present at the spot at the time of the incident.

"According to CCTV footage and probe, those named in the FIR weren't there at the spot. Madrasa students had an argument with one of the four people in the other group which led to a clash," Unnao police said.

Police said that even the complaints of the raising of slogans have not yet been verified. "We have not found anything like chant etc," a police statement said.

One person has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

The police said that the victims had an argument with a group of four youths who were sitting in the Madrasa premises during a cricket match on Friday.

Three madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

A three-member team has been formed to probe the case and the team is questioning the accused, the police said. (ANI)

