Those opposing Agriculture Bills against prosperity of farmers: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the political parties who are opposing the Agriculture Bills are against the prosperity of the farmers and the appropriate value of their produce.

"Those opposing the Modi government's agricultural reform bills are actually against the prosperity of farmers and the true value of their produce. These people do not want the food provider (Aannadata) who feeds the country to become rich. They don't want to empower them. But the Modi government will give full rights to farmers," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Shah further stated that those who are looking to gain their lost political ground by provoking farmers, they purchased only 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of pulses from the farmers while in power till 2009-14, while the Modi government purchased 76.85 lakh metric tonnes of pulses in 2014-19.

"This difference of 4962 per cent clearly shows their hypocrisy and dedication of Modi ji," he added.

"Every moment and every day of Modi government has been devoted to the welfare of farmers and poor. Today, by increasing the MSP of 6 rabi crops, the central government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has reiterated its same resolve. I would express my gratitude to PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar for the same," Shah tweeted.

"Today, Modi ji increased MSP of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal, Gram Rs 225 per quintal, Barley Rs75 per quintal, Lentils Rs 300 per quintal, Mustard and rapeseed Rs 225 per quintal, Kusumbh Rs 112 per quintal and made meaningful efforts towards doubling the income of farmers," he added.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

They were passed by the Upper House through voice vote. Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes. (ANI)






















