Those opposing CAA should now see Nankana Sahib incident: BJP leader Sukhjinder Pal Singh

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): BJP leader Sukhjinder Pal Singh said here on Saturday that eyes of those who are opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act should get open after the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib incident in Pakistan where a mob pelted stones on the holy Sikh shrine.

"The eyes of those who are opposing CAA should now get open. Why Imran Khan is silent? Why Navjot Singh Sidhu is silent? " said Sukhjinder Pal Singh.

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening. They were led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's Panthi.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)

