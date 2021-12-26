Those opposing COVID-19 vaccine were committing crimes against humanity: Adityanath

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that those who were opposing the COVID-19 vaccine were committing crimes against humanity.





"Those who were opposing the vaccine were committing crimes against humanity. When he got the chance, he could not do anything. Now that they are out of power, they are playing with the lives of the people by spreading false propaganda," tweeted CM Yogi in Hindi.

Meanwhile, With the administration of 32,90,766 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.37 Cr (1,41,37,72,425) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020. (ANI)

