Those opposing Triple Talaq bill should understand it's for women's good: Shayara Bano

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for their support, Triple Talaq crusader Shayara Bano, on Wednesday said that those who were opposing the Bill should understand that it is for the welfare of society and women.

Bano, petitioner in 2016 instant talaq case in the Supreme Court said that the entire Muslim community should feel happy.

"Whole Muslim community should be happy. Those who were opposing the Bill and creating obstacles should understand that it's for the good of society and women. I thank Ravi Shankar Prasad ji and Modi ji for their support," she told ANI.

However, after the Bill made it through the Parliament, sources said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will call its executive body meeting after August 15 to discuss the legislation.

The board in its meeting will discuss the issue, said a source in the board and added that after detail discussion it can come to a conclusion.

When asked about challenging the Triple Talaq Bill in the apex court, the source said that it is an option, but the final decision will be taken by the body.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday termed the Bill as "unconstitutional". He also hoped that AIMPLB challenges it in the Supreme Court.

The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. In the division on referring the Bill to the Select Committee, the government got 100 votes while 84 voted against.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, on Tuesday after rejecting the Opposition's demand to refer it to the Select Committee.

The Bill, which was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha, criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

