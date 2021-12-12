Those terrifying masses in name of religion 'fasadi', not 'jihadi': Kerala Governor

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday said that those people who terrify masses in the name of religion are 'fasadi' and not 'jihadi'.

Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Khan said, "People accepted the democratic form of government because earlier, the power was gained through violence. Terrorism means terrifying masses in the till domination and to justify this domination, terrorists take the name of religion. People practising such ways are 'fasadi', not 'jihadi'."



Khan raised concerns about such teachings in madrasa and said that such a syllabus is affecting young minds.

"I spoke about madrasas. The syllabus in madrasas makes the students teach that if someone is guilty of denying God, then they have the right to take the law into their own hands and kill that man. I have raised questions and wrote a letter to Deoband and told them to change it. It affects the mind of students," he said.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Khan said that the Taliban have ended the independence of Afghanistan and freedom has been seized. (ANI)

