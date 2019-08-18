Those who are not aware of ancient Indian knowledge question me: HRD Minister Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that some people criticise him as they are not able to digest his highlights about ancient Indian inventions and knowledge.

"Some people feel pain in their stomach when we say that sage Kanada introduced the theory of the atom bomb. They question me because they are not aware of the ancient Indian knowledge," he said at an event here on Saturday.

He said that some people do not have faith in the ancient Indian knowledge because the country committed the mistake of not undertaking research.

"The only mistake that we committed is that we did not undertake research. Ask American scientist - where did they find formulae (of their inventions)? They will admit that they found it in Indian texts," he said.

He said the Ram Setu in Rameshwaram is a fine example of "our capabilities in engineering during ancient times."

The minister also said that Sanskrit is the only scientific language. (ANI)

