Those who are not employable shouldn't talk about providing jobs: Bhupender Yadav on Tejashwi's poll promise

By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupender Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who promised to provide 10 lakh jobs if elected to power, saying "those who aren't eligible for a job are talking about providing employment."

"Employment can be provided by those who are themselves eligible for a job. There are so many schools and open universities. At least he should be eligible to get at least employment and then should talk about the jobs," Bhupender Yadav said in a media interaction.

The BJP leader also termed Tejashwi Yadav's leadership as "weak" and alleged that the "ultra-Leftist force" want to expand in Bihar under Lalu's scion.

"Ultra-Leftist forces want to spread their wings in Bihar through RJD given its weak leadership under Tejashwi Yadav," Yadav added.



Earlier in the day, the grand alliance partners in Bihar - the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties released their manifesto for the state assembly elections with a focus on the farm laws and providing 10 lakh jobs.

Bhupender Yadav also made it clear that Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) is not a part of the alliance and advise Chirag Paswan not to be disillusioned.

"BJP is very clear, LJP is not a part of our alliance. We want to tell Chirag Paswan that he should not harbour an illusion. BJP-JD(U) are fighting the election and Nitish Kumar ji will be the chief minister," he said.

This comes a day after LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that he is "Hanuman" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that his relationship with the senior BJP leader will not be affected by statements of the other leaders of the ruling party at the Centre and in Bihar.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is not contesting those seats where BJP is contesting, however, it is fighting against Janata Dal (United), which is in alliance with BJP.

BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav, Manoj Tiwari and Sanjay Jaiswal also launched 'e-Kamal' website and election song 'Modi ji ki leher' featuring party leader and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

