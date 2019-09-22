Union Minister Pratap Sarangi speaking at the Jan Jagran Sabha organized on revoking of Article 370 in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Those who cannot accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India: Pratap Sarangi

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:05 IST

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress party for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday said that those who cannot accept saying Vande Mataram have no right to live in India.
Speaking here on Saturday at the Jan Jagran Sabha organised on revoking of Article 370, Sarangi said, "When the staunch opposition parties of BJP have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of scrapping Article 370, the Congress objected it. Amit Shah has made it clear to Congress leaders that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Siachen are also part of India."
The first-time MP from Balasore in Odisha continued, "Those who do not accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India".
Sarangi, an MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME, was accompanied by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the event.
Maintaining that the step to revoke Article 370 should have been taken 72 years ago, the Sarangi said, "It is the Narendra Modi-led government who has given all the rights to people in Kashmir after 72 years. Presently, the atmosphere is completely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir. The land purchase has started in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Kashmiris daughters can get married in a grand manner outside Kashmir."
The MSME minister asserted that the tukde-tukde gang and supporter of terrorists are most hurt after the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
"There are some people who are trying to prove that Centre's method of repealing Article 370 was wrong. While the whole world has commended India on the removal of Article 370, only the tukde-tukde gang and supporters of terrorists are most hurt as they suffered a major hit back," he said.
Emphasising on the issue of human rights, Sarangi said, "After scrapping of Article 370, some people talk about human rights. But the supporters of terrorism never suffered when hundreds of soldiers deployed in Kashmir were killed by laying land mines."
Shekhawat also echoed similar sentiments and said, "It is sad that some people have been trying to prove the revocation of Article 370 and 35 A as sloppy." (ANI)

