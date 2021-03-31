Those who can't respect women, don't have right to power: Yogi on DMK-Congress in TN

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who is campaigning for the BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Wednesday hit out at the DMK for its leader's alleged derogatory comments on women, particularly about the mother of chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Addressing a public rally in Coimbatore, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that those who cannot respect women do not have the right to come to power.

Addressing a public rally in Coimbatore, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "When we look at the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, we find that they insult mothers and use filthy language for them. Those who can't respect women, can't have the right to come to power."

He further stated that the establishment of a defence corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman helped India during a surgical strike carried out by the country.



The Chief Minister was referring to the surgical strike carried across the Line of Control in 2016 after the Uri terror attack and aerial strike on a terror camp in Pakistan after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"PM Modi and the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman established a defence corridor in Coimbatore as a result of which Wing Commander Abhinandan combated Pakistan when India did a surgical strike on it to protect its border," said the UP CM.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the 16th legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

