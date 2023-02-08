"Those who don't have crowd at their event, try to spoil other's atmosphere..." Aaditya Thackeray on stone pelting incident

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Reacting to the stone pelting incident on his convoy, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that this was orchestrated to spoil the atmosphere of his party's event.

Talking to the media, Thackeray said, "It (stone pelting) was done to spoil the atmosphere. But in our Shiv Sanvaad Yatra, we are raising the issues of farmers and the public. Those who do not have crowd in their event, send people to do such things."

"The fight for the Chief Minister is for the state as well as the country. If you have the guts, then have a one-on-one with me," he added.

He further attacked the Maharashtra Government alleging that the big projects and industries are going to other states.

Aditya Thackeray further "challenged" to change the Governor.

"If you are afraid of my challenge, then I give you a smaller challenge. Remove the Governor, before his speech in the upcoming session. The Governor has insulted great men of Maharashtra, but the Chief Minister does not speak anything on it. This is dangerous for Democracy, and we are fighting for it," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray's car was pelted with stones during the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra.



The alleged incident took place when Thackeray's program and Ramabai Ambedkar's procession took place simultaneously.

Aaditya Thackeray was carrying out the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra in Mahalgaon in Vaijapur, and at the same time, the procession on Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary also started.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve alleged that the stones were pelted by "anti-social" elements to create a rift between those carrying out the procession and the Shiv Sena convoy.

"Some stones were pelted at the convoy while we were leaving the venue. A stone fell inside the venue. The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by anti-social elements in the mob to create a rift between the two groups," he said.

Danve further said that after the police asked them to stop the DJ and the procession the crowd got angry and started pelting stones at the convoy.

"Looking at the situation, Aaditya Thackeray gave the speech by coming down the stage. He apologised to the crowd and said that they can if they want to play the DJ and carry out the procession," he further said.

Danve also alleged that the crowd tried to stop Aaditya Thackeray's car, but it was taken out safely by the security guards. (ANI)

