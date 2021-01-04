Those who fired upon 'bhakts' are now saying Lord Ram belongs to all: Yogi slams oppn

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Taking a dig at opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that "those who used to say that Ram is an imagination are now saying he belongs to everyone."

"Previous governments wanted to keep all issues unresolved. Those who used to say that Ram is an imagination, those who used to fire upon 'bhakts' and say Ram does not exist, are now saying that Ram belongs to everyone. This is what we have always said," he said speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of several development projects in Gorakhpur.

Talking about the DCGI's nod for emergency use to two COVID-19 vaccines the CM said, "Today, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India became the first country to have launched two vaccines of COVID-19 simultaneously. Today India has proved itself to the world, one vaccine has arrived in the world and India is launching two vaccines simultaneously."

He further slammed the oppositions for their criticism to the nod to the vaccines saying, "Prime Minister is only doing his work, but those who criticize him will find a fault in everything. Prime Minister is not one to be distracted by useless criticism." (ANI)