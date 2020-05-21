Those who jump mandatory 14-day COVID quarantine will be arrested: Assam health Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said those found violating the mandatory 14-day quarantine period will be arrested and criminal cases will be registered against them.

"If anybody is found violating mandatory quarantine of 14 days, a criminal case will be filed against them and they will be arrested. Nobody will be spared no matter how powerful or influential he or she is," Sarma said.

Addressing a press meet here, Sarma said, "Everyone who arrives from outside the state must be put under quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine will be ruthless but with a humane heart. No one will be spared."

He said, "the government will provide all possible help to the people in quarantine--both facility and home."

He mentioned that the state government has allowed the deputy commissioners (DC) to spend a maximum of Rs 2500 for each person per day under quarantine facility. The DCs have been allowed to spend maximum of Rs 500 for food every day and a maximum of Rs 2000 would be spent for hotel room rent. A family, however, will be considered as an individual.

"Considerable amount will be borne by the Assam Government for the people under home quarantine," he added.

As per the latest estimates, a total number of COVID 19 positive cases are at 210. Four people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

