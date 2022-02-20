Those who obstruct cleanliness drive do not have the right to live, says BJP MP

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh)[India], February 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra on Saturday while addressing a gathering in his constituency on the issue of cleanliness said that those who obstruct the cleanliness drive do not have the right to live.

"Those who set dustbins on fire should be hanged. Those obstructing the work being done under the cleanliness drive conducted by the government do not have the right to live and should be hanged," Mishra said.



Mishra further requested people to make their contribution to the cleanliness drive as he said only the efforts made by Municipal Corporation and Government lead the district to the desired result.

Mishra made the following comments at an event organised to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the 'Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG)' plant in Indore via video conferencing.

The plant has the capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste. It is expected to produce around 17,000 kg per day of CNG and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, the Prime Minister Office informed. (ANI)

