Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam addressing a press conference in Maharashtra on Thursday. (ANI)
Those who recommended candidates for Maha polls must asses results: Sanjay Nirupam on Cong debacle

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:58 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Congress faced poll debacle in Maharashtra, miffed party leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said that those who recommended names for candidates should asses the results.
"People who decided candidates for Mumbai seats...people who recommended candidates for seats. What has the result been on these seats? That should be assessed," Nirupam said during a presser.
Speaking about the situation of the party, he said nothing is going to change until accountability is fixed within the party.
The results for 286 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra have been declared with the BJP securing a total of 105 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena, 56 seats.
As per the Election Commission, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena (56), Congress (44) and the Nationalist Congress Party (54).
While Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi won 3 seats, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party won 2 seats each, amongst other victors. (ANI)

