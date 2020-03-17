Those who threaten aircraft's security deserves no consideration: Puri over flying ban on Kunal Kamra

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Responding over a discussion on a flying ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that anybody who threatens the physical security of an aircraft deserves no consideration.

"He (comedian Kunal Kamra) tried to disrupt normal functioning. It would have gone unnoticed, he recorded the incident himself and put it on social media. The concerned airline put him under no flying period. Others also followed," said Puri while speaking in the lower house.

"I do not care who it is, whether it's a member of House or anyone. Anybody who threatens the physical security of an aircraft, inside the aircraft while it is airborne deserves no consideration," he said.

This comes a day when Vistara Airlines banned Kamra from flying till April 27.



The decision was taken following the conclusion of the investigation by the internal committee of Indigo.



Kamra 'heckled' journalist Arnab Goswami during an Indigo flight and made a video of it in January this year.

In January, Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir declared a ban on the comedian while IndiGo had barred him from flying for six months. (ANI)

