Those who underwent home quarantine should be marked with indelible ink: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope, said on Monday that people who have undergone 100 per cent home quarantine, should be marked with instruction on their left hand with indelible ink.

"Those who have undergone 100 per cent home quarantine, should be marked with instruction on their left hand with indelible ink, so that that this person can be identified in the community," Tope said.

Tope announced that all higher education exams have been postponed until further notice due to coronavirus scare. However, this does not include Class 10 and 12 exams. The examinations of private universities and colleges have also been postponed.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

