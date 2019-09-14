Those who vandalised Gandhi statue are cowards: Priyanka on Jalaun incident

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday condemned the incident of vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh saying that the "cowards" who vandalise statues of great men cannot diminish their greatness by such acts.

"A few days ago the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was vandalised by anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh. Now the statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been broken in Jalaun. The cowards who vandalise statues have only this achievement in their life that they tried to insult the great people hiding in the darkness of the night. You cannot diminish the greatness of these great men by attacking their statues," tweeted Priyanka.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed at Sri Gandhi Inter College at Jalaun, was allegedly decapitated by unidentified miscreants. According to the police, the statue was vandalised on Friday.

Locals staged a protest in the college compound soon after the statue was vandalised.

"On receiving information, we reached the spot. The statue has been fixed and reinstalled. An FIR will be registered and action will also be taken. We will investigate the matter. I would request people to respect the father of our nation and behave responsibly," said Awadhesh Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP).

"This statue was installed here in 1970 and on Friday morning the statue was decapitated. I suspect that the statue has been vandalised by people who are against Mahatma Gandhi's ideologies. We all strongly condemn this act," a protestor had said. (ANI)

