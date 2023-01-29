Those who wanted India in pieces feel upset, so they run negative propaganda: Kerala Guv on BBC documentary

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 28 (ANI): Slamming the BBC documentary, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan said that those who wanted to see India in a hundred pieces are upset, so they indulge in such negative propaganda.

"Those who predicted darkness for India, those who said that India will be divided into hundreds of pieces, they feel upset and that is why you see all these conspiracies where this kind of negative propaganda is run. They are making such documentaries and indulging in different propaganda. Why don't they make a documentary of the time when the British came to India," said Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad.

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan was addressing the people after inaugurating the 'Hindu conclave' organised by Malayalee Hindus settled in North America.

He said that India was not a poor country. "That is why people from outside came to India because of its fabulous wealth. But by 1947, we almost became the icon of poverty in South Asia. But Now everything has changed," he said.

"Today multinational companies are being headed by people of Indian origin and the world is realising the potential of India. The world knows from our history that if we are powerful, then nobody can threaten us. We have never used these powers to dominate over others rather we believe in the potential divinity of man and woman," he added.

"The mindset of those people who were predicting that India will break away and fight with each other has been disappointing. But they are disappointed, India is doing well.

"Why was no documentary made on British rule? Why no documentary when the artist's hands were cut? When the heavy tax was levied by the British and exports. They prohibited duties for import," he asked.



The Kerala Gov said that he feels sorry for those people who give more credence to the documentary maker than the judiciary of the country.

He further said that when India was going to be free, some goons said that India will not be able to maintain its freedom even for a few years. They said that it will be broken into pieces. They said that we would be fighting among ourselves. We have proved all of them wrong today.

India is not only strengthening its freedom, democracy and its system. Today a person of Indian origin is the Prime Minister of the nation who ruled over us brutally.

"Today a person of Indian origin is the Prime Minister of the most powerful nation in the world not through brute force, but through votes," he added.

Notably, UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

In a strong rebuttal to the BBC documentary on Modi, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" towards India and its leader.

UK's National broadcaster British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative. (ANI)

