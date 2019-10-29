Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex to be developed as intl tourist destination, says Andhra minister

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday announced that the Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex will be developed as an international tourist destination.

Earlier on Monday, Rao visited the Maha Stupa at ThotlaKonda, which had partially collapsed due to continuous rains.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the minister announced that the government will reconstruct the stupa.

"We will soon renovate the stupa. I spoke to Archaeology Director Vani Mohan, IAS. I asked her to put up a file for the permanent reconstruction of this stupa. It was previously reconstructed four years ago, but it could not survive," Rao said in a press conference.

Lambasting the previous TDP government in the state, the Minister said that the Naidu government did not properly reconstruct the historic monument as it indulged in corruption.

"I told to enquire the quantum of corruption that took place in the reconstruction work of historic monuments," he had said.

The Minister said that a neat and clean lawn will also be constructed and power and water will be provided.

"I am fortunate enough to be the MLA of this area and minister for archaeology. We will develop Thotlakonda as an international tourist destination," he added. (ANI)

