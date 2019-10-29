Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visiting the Maha Stupa at ThotlaKonda on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visiting the Maha Stupa at ThotlaKonda on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex to be developed as intl tourist destination, says Andhra minister

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:24 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday announced that the Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex will be developed as an international tourist destination.
Earlier on Monday, Rao visited the Maha Stupa at ThotlaKonda, which had partially collapsed due to continuous rains.
Taking cognisance of the incident, the minister announced that the government will reconstruct the stupa.
"We will soon renovate the stupa. I spoke to Archaeology Director Vani Mohan, IAS. I asked her to put up a file for the permanent reconstruction of this stupa. It was previously reconstructed four years ago, but it could not survive," Rao said in a press conference.
Lambasting the previous TDP government in the state, the Minister said that the Naidu government did not properly reconstruct the historic monument as it indulged in corruption.
"I told to enquire the quantum of corruption that took place in the reconstruction work of historic monuments," he had said.
The Minister said that a neat and clean lawn will also be constructed and power and water will be provided.
"I am fortunate enough to be the MLA of this area and minister for archaeology. We will develop Thotlakonda as an international tourist destination," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:49 IST

Indo-French joint exercise 'Shakti-2019' to be held in Rajasthan...

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI): 'Shakti-2019', a bilateral exercise will be conducted between Indian and French Army troops at the Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan from October 31 to November 13.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:45 IST

#SaveSujith: Toddler's body in 'decomposed' state, says TN govt official

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The body of the two-year-old boy, who had fallen down a borewell, is in a highly decomposed state and is under final observation, said J Radhakrishnan, the Principal Secretary of Transport Department during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:33 IST

Car falls into river in MP's Orcha while avoiding accident with...

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A car carrying five people fell into a river in Orchha town of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:05 IST

K'taka Edu Minister seeks report on proposal to strike-off...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Monday wrote to Managing Director of Karnataka Textbook Society, directing him to submit a report in three days on BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan's proposal to strike off references to Tipu Sultan from history textbooks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:53 IST

Two drug peddlers held for possessing cannabis in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly possesing cannabis here in Kupwara, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:53 IST

MP: Fire at godown behind hospital extinguished, over 40 patients shifted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The blaze at a tyre godown behind a hospital here was brought under control by firefighters in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:45 IST

Andhra: TDP leaders visit kin of plumber who committed suicide,...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh was announced by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for kin of plumber P Venkatesh, who committed suicide earlier this month at Gorantla village in Guntur district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:57 IST

Maharashtra: Four nabbed for stabbing man to death in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man to death in Aurangabad, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:33 IST

MP: Fire breaks out at godown behind hospital, no casualties reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown located right behind a hospital here on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:21 IST

WB: 3 people dead, 1 injured in socket bomb explosion

Farzipara (West Bengal) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Three people died and another sustained injuries after a socket bomb hidden in a bucket by cattle smugglers exploded near border outpost (BOP) Farzipara on Monday, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:40 IST

PM Modi thanks world leaders for Diwali greetings, tags UK PM in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked several world leaders who had extended their wishes on Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:31 IST

Assam's two-child policy not against any particular community,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday said the Assam government's two-child policy was not against any "particular community" as it was being made out by certain people.

Read More
iocl