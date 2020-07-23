Thousands affected by floods in Assam's Darang and Sonitpur districts

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI): A large number of people have been affected because of the worsening flood situation in Assam's Darang and Sonitpur districts. With the Brahmaputra and the Tangni rivers flowing well above the danger level, several villages in the large rural region of the eastern province of Darang have been submerged.

The floodwaters have destroyed crops and fishes from ponds have been swept away. People living in low-lying areas were forced to leave their homes.

The overflowing waters of the Saktola River have wreaked havoc in hundreds of villages of the Mangalde and Sipajhar Vidhan Sabha areas in the western province of Darang.

"You can see the water of the river has come to my field, this water has spoiled everything along with my entire cultivation. We are living in a shortage of essentials; it is our appeal to the government to pay attention to us," said one of the affected persons.

The situation is the same in the Sonitpur district as well and a large number of people have been hit hard by the flood in the Borsola area.

Expressing distress, a flood victim said, "My house is submerged for the past seven days and there is little help from the administration. Sometimes we eat and sometimes we don't."

"The floodwater has put us in a lot of trouble. We were already anguished by the COVID-19 lockdown and now the floods. All our food items have been swept away. The jute crop is completely destroyed. Farming lands are submerged in water, yet no government official has come here. Let's see what happens, there are talks of the MLA coming to visit us tomorrow," said another victim.

As many as 89 deaths and 56,27,389 people have been affected across 30 districts in Assam due to the floods," said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). (ANI)

