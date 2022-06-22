Thousands celebrate Yoga Day at Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh), June 21 (ANI): Setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity, thousands of people celebrated the International Yoga Festival at Panch Mahal of Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at the historic Panch Mahal of Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey, Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar, MLA Babulal Choudhary and MLA Purshottam Khandelwal, Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission Chairman Ashfaq Saifi and other public representatives and prominent people of different areas were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Naqvi said that "Yoga is the best gift hamper for health, happiness and harmony. With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the resolve of the people of India, today the whole world is celebrating yoga day. Fatehpur Sikri is a historical place where thousands of people are doing yoga. They thank PM Modi as he has given an identity to yoga all over the world."

BJP's Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar said that the grand yoga festival was organized today at such a historic place and people of all religions practised yoga here.

Arshad Faridi, Jashn-e-Sajjadanashin Dargah Hazrat Sheikh Salim Chishti said that Yoga Day has been held in Fatehpur Sikri as a national potential.



"The government is paying attention to how to maintain the health of all through yoga, for this, we are very thankful to the government and we pray that all stay healthy, the progress of the country and the continuity of such events from the court of Sufi Saint," he added.

Presenting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity after celebrating Yoga Day, the Qawwali program was held at the Dargah of Sheikh Salim Chishti where the song "Mera Rom Rom Hari Bole Re" was sung.

On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed yoga at the main event in the heritage city of Mysuru, where more than 15,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations with him. At the event, PM Modi said that yoga is becoming a way of life and has become a source of inspiration for health, balance and cooperation.

The Prime Minister remarked that India is celebrating Yoga Day at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence, "the Amrit Mahotsav."

This widespread acceptance of Yoga Day is the acceptance of that "Amrit spirit of India which gave energy to India's freedom struggle."

Mass Yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have been witness to the glorious history of India and have been the centre of cultural energy.

This year the theme for the celebration is "yoga for humanity". (ANI)

