Thousands of children will gather on Aug 4 to make world's largest Tiranga: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): As the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is in full pace across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the children from the national capital will make the world's largest 'Tiranga' in Delhi.

"The whole country is celebrating 75 years of independence. On August 4, thousands of children will gather in Delhi to make the world's largest Tiranga. We will pledge on this day to make India the number one country in the world," said Delhi CM.

He also highlighted that numerous countries have developed a lot faster and it's time that India matches the route.



"Many countries have overtaken us in 75 years, while nature has given us a lot. We should keep these political parties and leaders aside if we are to move in the direction of progress," he added.

Stressing unity as the key factor in India's way to development, he said, "75 years ago we united to drive away the British, now we will unite again to make India the number one country in the world. But for this everyone has to come together."

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15 2023. (ANI)

