Thousands of CISF personnel to conduct demonstrations on yoga day

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been designated as the Nodal Force to coordinate with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to conduct yoga demonstration at Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad on the occasion of 5th International Yoga Day on June 21.

"345 units and 74 Formations of CISF, which includes eight training institutions, 12 reserve battalions, zonal, sector and force headquarters across the length and breadth of the country are ready to celebrate the 5th International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2019 with great fervor," CISF Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in a statement.

Over 1000 CISF and CAPF personnel will participate in the Yoga Day demonstrations in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

"In presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a mass yoga demonstration will be held at Prabhat Tara Ground, Ranchi (Jharkhand). Large numbers of CISF personnel of Ranchi based units and 2nd Reserve Battalion with other fellow CAPF personnel will participate in the demonstration," the statement said.

"Prior to yoga demonstration, CISF women commandos of DMRC Unit, New Delhi, trained in 'Pekiti-Tirsia Kali' (a Filipino martial art) will showcase the self-defence techniques," it said.

Senior CISF officers, including CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan, will also be participating in the yoga session to be held in the lawns of CISF Headquarters in New Delhi on the same day. (ANI)

