Thousands of devotees throng Jagannath Temple to seek blessings

Puri (Odisha) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged the Jagannath temple to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Sunday.

The corridor of the temple was decorated beautifully with colourful lights and greenery, and the old steel barricades at Singhadwar were replaced with new ones having garlands to offer a grand view to the devotees.

In view of the New Year, the administration had made adequate security arrangements at the Srimandir to welcome a huge number of devotees. (ANI)

