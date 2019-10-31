Thousands of prisoners don't even get AIIMS treatment which many MPs, Ministers are getting: Delhi HC

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): While hearing the interim bail plea by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for getting examined by his regular treating doctor at Hyderabad, the Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that thousand of prisoners are not even getting the treatment many Members of Parliament and Ministers are getting from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Many Members of Parliament and Ministers are getting treatment from AIIMS. Thousands of jail inmates are not even getting that treatment," Justice Suresh Kumar observed while hearing the interim bail plea of P Chidambaram on health grounds.

P Chidambaram is currently lodged in jail in connection with INX media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board by the evening to assess the health of the former Finance Minister and submit the report on his health on Friday.

Chidambaram's lawyer had sought interim bail for him to consult and get examined by his regular treating doctor D Nageshwar Reddy at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad.

"There is a private ward in AIIMS which can be sterile," said Justice Kait while hearing the interim bail plea.

The High Court directed AIIMS to constitute a medical board comprising of Dr Nageshwar Reddy (family doctor of P Chidambaram from Hyderabad) for Chidambram's treatment in AIIMS. The court has asked AIIMS to submit the report before Friday. AIIMS Medical board will sit at 7 pm today to discuss the matter.

The Court also ordered that the decision as to whether the petitioner requires to be admitted to the hospital in a sterile environment is required or not has to be decided.

His regular bail plea is also pending for detailed hearing on November 4 before the same Bench of the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, argued that his medical condition is very serious.

"We want his treatment in Apollo with his doctor Nageshwar Reddy. He needs a sterile environment. Right to life is very important. He needs immediate attention. He has a medical history. A man of 73 kg has now become a 66kg man. He has lost weight. AIIMS put him on steroids dose for 16 weeks which will not cure the disease. It will only suppress the pain and inflammation," he said.

Tushar Mehta appearing for ED said that Chidambaram has been given the best treatment.

"We have taken him to AIIMS. He took the name of Doctor Ahuja, who is the best doctor for his disease. Doctor Ahuja also talked with his family doctor Nagesh Reddy who can be the part of AIIMS team. We have no objection in that."

Sibal opposed the treatment being provided in AIIMS and stated that it has no sterile atmosphere and Chidambaram should get treatment at Apollo. However, he agreed that AIIMS should provide him with a private ward with a sterile environment.

On October 30, a special court in Delhi sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13. The Congress leader was produced before the court on completion of his ED custody in the case. (ANI)

