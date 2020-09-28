Thousands turn up to take Sher-e-Kashmir University entrance exam for agricultural courses

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): Students in Jammu and Kashmir have started showing their interest in agriculture as thousands appeared to write the entrance examination for agriculture courses at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST said that applications for the seven agriculture courses in the state have doubled in the last five years as students were now aware of the scope of high-level scientific research in the field.

"I am glad that with each passing year, the number of applicants grows. Five years ago, about 5000 students had applied. This year we have about 10,500 applicants. I believe this is due to the recognition we are getting in the country and around the world. Students are now aware of the immense potential of these courses and the scope of high-level scientific research in the field," Ahmed said.



He added, "Our university's ranking has increased and our alumni have spread all over the world and have made SKUAST proud. I am hopeful that the 800 students who will join this year will take full advantage of our new state of the art facilities and get international and national exposure. Under the National Education Policy 2020 and our Higher agriculture education project, we hope to give more international exposure to our students and teachers."

"I am grateful to be able to take the agriculture course exam today amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I have come from very far and hope that my extensive preparation pays off. All COVID-19 SOPs were followed. Everyone is wearing a mask and we are maintaining social distance," a student who appeared for the exam told ANI.

The university enrols students for various courses like B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc, B.F.Sc, BE/B.Tech, M.Sc (Agriculture), M.Sc, M.F.Sc, among others. (ANI)

