Three Army personnel injured after truck rolls down cliff in HP's Mandi district

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Three army personnel received injuries after an army truck they were travelling in rolled down the cliff in Padhar area of Mandi district on Friday, said Police.



"Three Army personnel injured after an Army truck rolled down a cliff in Padhar area of Mandi district today," said Gurdev Chand Sharma, SP, Mandi district.

More details of the accident are awaited. (ANI)

