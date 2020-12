Nathula (Sikkim) [India], December 21 (ANI): Three Indian Army personnel along with a 13-year-old child of a Colonel lost their lives when their vehicle fell down from a snow-laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula on 20th December.



One soldier was critically injured and has been shifted to a local hospital, according to the sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)