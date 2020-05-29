Three arrested after plaster falls from ceiling in Greater Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Three people have been arrested after a portion of the ceiling plaster at a flat in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida collapsed, police said.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with collapse of a portion of ceiling plaster at a flat in Ajnara Homes society in Bisrakh area on Wednesday," said Harish Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2.

"A child had sustained injuries in the mishap," Chandra added. (ANI)

