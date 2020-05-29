Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Three people have been arrested after a portion of the ceiling plaster at a flat in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida collapsed, police said.
"Three people have been arrested in connection with collapse of a portion of ceiling plaster at a flat in Ajnara Homes society in Bisrakh area on Wednesday," said Harish Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2.
"A child had sustained injuries in the mishap," Chandra added. (ANI)
Three arrested after plaster falls from ceiling in Greater Noida
ANI | Updated: May 29, 2020 09:54 IST
