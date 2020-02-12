Three arrested for attempting to rape and murder minors in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Three persons on Tuesday have been arrested for attempting to rape and murder three minor girls here.

"Three persons have been arrested for attempting to rape and murder three minor girls in Konaje area today," Dr. PS Harsha, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru said.

A case has been registered against the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

