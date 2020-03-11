Three arrested for demanding Rs 50 crore as extortion money from jeweller in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Three people have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Pune Police for demanding Rs 50 crore as extortion money from a city-based jeweller.



The accused have been identified as Ashish Pawar, Ramesh Pawar, and Rupesh Chowdhury.

Among the three, one accused had earlier worked with the jeweller as the latter's bodyguard. The investigation is on regarding their motive, modus, and more accomplices, if any, informed the DCP Crime Branch.



A case has been registered at Dattawadi police station and further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

