Three arrested for flying drone in prohibited zone during PM Modi's visit to Bavla in Ahmedabad

Bavla (Ahmedabad) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Ahmedabad police registered a case and arrested three persons for recording a video using a drone and violating the "No Drone Fly Zone" during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bavla here on Thursday, officials said.

The Additional District Magistrate Ahmedabad issued a notice on Wednesday mentioning that the entire area of 2 km near Sabha was notified as a "No Drone Flying Zone".

The three accused have been identified as Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati, police said.

As per an official statement, Constable Anup Sinh Bharatsang of the local crime branch, Ahmedabad Rural, identified some persons operating a microdrone from the main road near the Sabha ground. On apprehending the operators of the drone and asking them to take it down, the three persons complied and took it down.

The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) immediately checked the drone and confirmed that the drone is only for filming and had an operating camera and it did not have any explosives or any other harmful objects.



No prohibited item has been found with the accused and they were outside the perimeter wall of the Sabha when they were operating the drone, as per the BDDS team.

On further questioning, the accused told the police that they were there for general photography and did not know that drones were prohibited in the area.

There are no police records or previous criminal history of the three accused and they are not associated with any political party or organisation, said the Ahmedabad District Police.

Prima facie the persons do not seem to have intended to use the drone for any harm, but the police are undertaking thorough interrogation and investigation in the case.

The police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

