Three arrested in case of rape in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The accused have been identified as Suraj Yadav (20), Jitendra Rajak (30) and Sunny Kumar NirmalKar (25).

The case was reported in Murmunda under Basantpur PS of Rajnandgaon district on September 13.



"A 15-year-old girl was raped by 3 men on the night of September 10 in Murmunda. She was picked by one of them while returning from work," Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Gaurav Rai said.

One of the accused was the acquaintance of the victim and he reportedly asked her to drop her home and took her to a deserted area where he called his two friends and raped the girl. The accused had also threatened the victim for not telling anybody about the incident.

The case has been filed under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"All three accused were arrested and will be produced in court," CSP Rai informed. (ANI)

