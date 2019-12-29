Representative image
Three arrested in connection with Mumbai's fire

ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 06:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three people in connection with an incident wherein two people had died after a fire broke out in Saki Naka area on December 27.
According to police, the fourth accused is still absconding.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)

