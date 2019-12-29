Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three people in connection with an incident wherein two people had died after a fire broke out in Saki Naka area on December 27.
According to police, the fourth accused is still absconding.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)
Three arrested in connection with Mumbai's fire
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 06:09 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three people in connection with an incident wherein two people had died after a fire broke out in Saki Naka area on December 27.