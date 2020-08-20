Three arrested in Kullu with 1.5 kgs cannabis

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Kullu District Police have arrested three persons for possession of approximately 1.5 kgs of cannabis (Charas) on Wednesday night.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused persons. The three have been identified as Kalidas, Budh Ram and Govind.

"A team of police was patrolling in Kais Nala area and during nakabandi, the team intercepted a vehicle in which three persons were there. After checking the vehicle, the team recovered 1.596 kgs Charas and arrested them. FIR was registered under Section 20, 25 and 29 of NDPS Act," said police. (ANI)