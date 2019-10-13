Three arrested with endangered pangolin in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Pune police arrested three people and seized a pangolin from their possession in Kharadi bypass area of Pune on Saturday.

"The pangolin was brought from the Konkan area of Maharashtra by the accused persons with the intention to sell it," said Pune police in a statement.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections and further investigation is underway.

Listed as endangered, selling Pangolins for commercial purposes is an unlawful act under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

