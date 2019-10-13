Pune police arrested three people in possession of a pangolin in Kharadi bypass area of Pune. (Photo/ANI)
Pune police arrested three people in possession of a pangolin in Kharadi bypass area of Pune. (Photo/ANI)

Three arrested with endangered pangolin in Pune

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 00:55 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Pune police arrested three people and seized a pangolin from their possession in Kharadi bypass area of Pune on Saturday.
"The pangolin was brought from the Konkan area of Maharashtra by the accused persons with the intention to sell it," said Pune police in a statement.
A case has been registered under relevant Sections and further investigation is underway.
Listed as endangered, selling Pangolins for commercial purposes is an unlawful act under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 02:23 IST

UP: Passenger raises hoax bomb threat at Lucknow Airport

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 : A passenger was interrogated by airport authorities here after he raised a hoax bomb threat at the Lucknow Airport, said police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 02:09 IST

Amit Shah attends 'Shabad Annahad Kirtan' organised by DSGMC at...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the "Shabad Annahad Kirtan" programme organised by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), at the India Gate lawn here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:47 IST

UP: Hapur SDM marries woman who accused him of sexual exploitation

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Hapur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dinesh Kumar has married a woman, who had accused him of sexual exploitation, late on Friday at Gayatri temple here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:37 IST

Kejriwal failed as CM: Manoj Tiwari on Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday mocked the odd-even scheme initiated by the AAP government, claiming that Arvind Kejriwal has 'failed' as the Chief Minister since he has accepted that public transport is in a very bad state in the nati

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:34 IST

K'taka: Journalist union stages protest against ban on live...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Karnataka State Working Journalist Union on Saturday staged a protest in front of the district commissioner office in Kalburagi against the ban on live telecast of House proceedings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:31 IST

No question of having any talks with agitating RTC employees:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday said that there is "no question" of having any talks with agitating 48,000 Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:30 IST

CPI MP Binoy Viswam urges Piyush Goyal to desist from RCEP negotiations

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Communist Party of India lawmaker Binoy Viswam on Saturday wrote to Union Minister Piyush Goyal asking him to hold an urgent session of the Parliament to discuss the impact of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:27 IST

Over 1,500 students participate in Indian Army's 'Sangam Youth...

Bhadarwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Over 1,500 students from 32 different colleges and university participated in the 'Sangam Youth Festival' being organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with Jammu University Campus in a bid to spread the message of peace, prosperity, communal

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:25 IST

AP: Father kills drunkard son in Krishna after argument

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): An elderly father allegedly killed his drunkard son in Muppalla village of Chandarlapadu Mandal here after a heated argument erupted between the two, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:23 IST

Naidu, fellow TDP leaders 'lost their mind' after seeing...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): N Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders have 'lost their mind' after seeing the transparent rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, said YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh at a press conference here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:22 IST

Indian Army organises 'Know Your Army' Mela in Hashimara

Hashimara (West Bengal) [India], October 12 (ANI): In order to increase interaction with local youth, Indian Army organised a two-day 'Know Your Army' Mela in Hashimara from October 11.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:21 IST

Goa: Kamat urges Sawant to put on hold implementation of Excise...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Saturday urged Goa Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant to immediately put on hold the implementation of new directions issued by Goa Excise Department to the local Bar and Tavern owners to upload their daily purchases and sa

Read More
iocl