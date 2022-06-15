Three boys drown at Juhu beach, one body recovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): One of the three bodies of boys that drowned in the sea at Juhu Chowpatty was recovered by the lifeguards at 5:30 am on Wednesday.



Three boys, namely Manohar Aman Singh (21), Kaustubh Gupta (18) and Prathamesh Gupta (16) drowned on the Juhu beach on Tuesday evening.

The body was recovered from the Versova seashore at the time of high tide, and the search for the other two missing bodies is still going on.

The identity of the boy whose body was found is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

