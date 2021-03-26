Three brothers drink sanitiser in absence of alcohol, die

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Three daily wage workers, all brothers, lost their lives after allegedly consuming sanitiser, the Bhopal Police have informed.



Out of the three, one of the brothers died in Jahangirabad and the other two lost their lives in MP Nagar.

The victims allegedly drank sanitiser due to the non-availability of alcohol on March 21 due to COVID-19 restrictions after which their health deteriorated leading to death.

Ankit Jaiswal, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said," We have just received information that three brothers have died after drinking alcohol. We do not know where and in which condition they sat and drank sanitiser. We will investigate it". (ANI)

